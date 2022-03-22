GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan state police are searching for a man who is wanted for assault with intent to murder.

State police tweeted a photo of Ryan Neil Lummen on Tuesday, asking the public for help locating him. Police say the 40-year-old is 5’11”, 215 lbs, and has brown eyes. He is from Twin Lake and was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas.

Police report he is armed and dangerous. He has an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder after an incident that happened on March 16 in the Lakewood Club area of Muskegon County.

If you have any information, call MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411, Silent Observer at 231.722.7462, or 911.