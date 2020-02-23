MSP investigating after fatal crash in Muskegon Township

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers are investigating after a vehicle struck a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree early Sunday morning leaving one man dead.

According to authorities, police responded to a single vehicle crash on River Road near Betty Lane around 12:40 a.m. The investigation shows a 2006 Jeep Commander was traveling east on River Road when it left the roadway on the curve west of Betty Lane. The vehicle hit a utility pole, overturned, and smashed into a tree.

The 35-year-old male driver from Grant was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Authorities are not releasing his name at this time.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor.