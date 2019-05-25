2 found dead at motel ID'd; baby found alive in critical condition

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Rodeway Inn along E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township. (May 24, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Rodeway Inn along E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township. (May 24, 2019)

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the names of two adults who were found dead at a motel near Whitehall on Friday alongside a 6-month-old who was found alive.

Autopsies were performed on Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne on Saturday at Western Michigan University, according to a release from Michigan State Police.

An immediate cause of death was not identified, MSP said. It will take at least 30 days for toxicology results to be returned. There was no immediate indication of foul play.

The 6-month-old baby who was found with the bodies of Bramer and Reed is believed to have been alone in the motel room for "a period of days," state police said. The baby was listed in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids as of Saturday afternoon.

The bodies of Bramer and Reed were discovered shortly before noon on Friday when a state trooper was sent to the Rodeway Inn on E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township for a well-being check.

Police are asking anyone who came into contact with either Bramer or Reed after May 14 to contact MSP at 616.866.4411.