MSP helicopter helps find missing woman in swamp

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police released an aerial video showing the moment when authorities found a missing woman in a dense swamp in Muskegon County.

Michigan State Police said around 7 p.m. Thursday that authorities were called for a report of a missing 83-year-old woman with dementia from a home on Hall Road between Trent and Shaw roads in Casnovia Township, northwest of Sparta.

The caller told authorities that her elderly mother had wandered away from the house and was missing for more than an hour.

A state police helicopter found the woman about six hours later in a dense swamp near the house. She was in good health, according to an MSP news release.