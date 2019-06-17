MSP: Drugs killed parents in Whitehall-area motel

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say the couple found dead in a Whitehall-area motel room overdosed on fentanyl and other opioids.

Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne, were found dead May 25 at the Rodeway Inn on E. Colby Street near US-31 in Whitehall Township.

Autopsy results found Bramer and Reed had both used the powerful drug fentanyl and other opioids, marijuana and alcohol, MSP said. Authorities have determined the cause of their deaths as accidental.

MSP said Bramer and Reed’s 6-month-old daughter Skylah had been alone in the hotel room for a week before she and the bodies were found. Skylah was hospitalized but has since been released and is being cared for by family members.