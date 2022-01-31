MSP: Double fatal Moorland Twp. crash found after sunrise

Two people are dead after crashing on an icy road north of Ravenna. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police Twitter)

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are dead after crashing on an icy road north of Ravenna.

Around 9 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers from Grand Rapids were sent to a fatal crash on Adams Road. It was later determined that the crash happened either Sunday night or Monday morning, and it wasn’t found until the morning.

The initial investigation determined that the driver, a 55-year-old Ravenna man, lost control on the icy road before the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch, hitting several trees.

Both the driver and passenger, a 55-year-old Grant woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.