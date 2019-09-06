MSP: Child porn suspect arrested; 2 victims ID’d

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Heights man charged with child pornography is expected to face additional charges of child sex abuse.

Michigan State Police say officers arrested 28-year-old Tyler Lee Kieft after searching his Muskegon Heights home as part of a child porn investigation.

Detectives say during their yearlong investigation, they determined Kieft had sexually abused two children from the area.

Kieft is already charged with possessing and distributing child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime. It’s unclear when he will be arraigned on the new charges.