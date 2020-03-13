Closings & Delays
MSP: Alcohol factor in deadly Muskegon County crash

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

generic michigan state police generic msp_1524789127637.jpg

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly single-vehicle crash in Muskegon County early Friday morning.

Michigan State Police said authorities were called shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a crash on E. McMillan Road near Dalson Road in Dalton Township, north of Muskegon.

A 2007 Chevy Cobalt was heading eastbound on McMillan Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. A passerby was able to get the driver and passenger out of the car before authorities arrived on scene, state police said.

The male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an MSP news release.

The driver was hospitalized. MSP said the driver’s injuries are not life-threatening.

As of Friday morning, state police had not released the victims’ names.

MSP said investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.  

