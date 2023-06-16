MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The two people in a stolen car that crashed into a police cruiser Thursday night were juveniles from the Muskegon area, Michigan State Police say.

Both were injured in the crash. MSP tweeted Friday that one had been transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital and the other remained in a hospital in Muskegon.

Two troopers were also injured in the crash. As of Friday, MSP said, one was still in the hospital but the other had been released.

Around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper was chasing a stolen vehicle. MSP said that when a second cruiser joined the chase, it was struck by the suspect vehicle at West Holbrook Avenue and Peck Street in Muskegon.

MSP said the vehicle was stolen out of Kent County.

The troopers involved were from the Grand Rapids Post. No names have been released.

MSP said its investigation was ongoing.