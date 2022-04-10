FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating two suspicious fires that broke out early Sunday morning and an apparent suicide that are believed to be connected in Fruitland Township.

Around 4:15 a.m., troopers with the MSP Grand Rapids Post were sent to Whitehall Road near West Michillinda Road for a suspicious fire.

When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

After searching the area, troopers found a man on a two-track road near the home with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, MSP said.

Earlier in the morning, the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department was investigating a different fire at a home on Petersen Road near Fenner Road.

Investigators believe the man and the two fires are connected, but it is unclear how.

The fires remain under investigation.