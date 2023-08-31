EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash in Egelston Township, troopers say.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Evanston Avenue near Sullivan Road, according to Michigan State Police.

Troopers said a group of motorcycles was heading west on Evanston Avenue when one motorcyclist went off the road and hit a trash can. Both the driver and passenger were ejected, according to MSP.

The 59-year-old Fruitport man driving the motorcycle died on scene, troopers said. The passenger, a woman, was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital.

MSP is investigating.