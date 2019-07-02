Motorcyclist killed in Muskegon Twp. crash ID’d

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Township police have identified the man killed when his motorcycle crashed into a panel van.

Officers say 33-year-old Dean Dilts Jr. of Casnovia Township died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Apple Avenue/M-46 west of Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township.

Witnesses told police Dilts was heading west on Apple Avenue and moved into the middle turn lane to pass a pickup truck, but collided head-on with the panel van, which was in the center lane preparing to turn into a private drive.

The driver of the van was treated at scene for minor injuries.

Authorities are awaiting toxicology tests to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

