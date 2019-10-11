Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; 1 arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in Muskegon Thursday.

The Muskegon Police Department said it happened around 9:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Laketon Avenue and Terrace Street.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old Norton Shores man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a MPD news release.

The other vehicle involved left the scene and was later found by police. A 25-year-old Muskegon man, who police called a person of interest, was taken into custody, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.