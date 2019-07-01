Motorcyclist killed in crash with van

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash with a panel van east of Muskegon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday on Apple Avenue west of Mill Iron Road in Muskegon Township.

Muskegon Township police say their initial investigation found the motorcyclist moved into the turn lane to pass another vehicle and hit the van.

The motorcyclist, whose name wasn’t released Monday, died at the scene.

The driver of the van sustained minor injuries that were treated at the scene.