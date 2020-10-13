Motorcyclist killed in crash in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police believe both speed and operator error may have been factors in a fatal motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Muskegon.

The motorcyclist, 48-year-old Demerick Archie of Detroit, died at the scene of the crash, which happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the intersection of 7th Street and Houston Avenue, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Archie unconscious in the street after the motorcycle he was driving hit a large tree, authorities say.

Muskegon police said Archie wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and he didn’t have a motorcycle-endorsed license.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Further details weren’t released.