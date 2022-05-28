MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is hurt after they drove away from a traffic stop going “over 100 miles per hour” and crashed in Holland Township Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., an officer with the Muskegon Township Police Department pulled over a motorcycle for an unknown reason.

The motorcyclist then took off and went “over 100 miles per hour,” according to the officer.

About 15 seconds later, a crash was reported at the intersection of East Apple Avenue and Carlton Street.

Police Chief Tim Thielbar said that the motorcyclist is injured. Their injuries are considered to be not life-threatening.

This incident remains under investigation.