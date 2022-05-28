MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police are working to get answers on what led up to a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday.
The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Wood Street and Hackley Avenue.
A News 8 crew at the scene says the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck.
Police haven’t confirmed if anyone is injured.
The intersection was closed while crews investigated. According to Google Maps it has reopened.
News 8 is working to learn more.
This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.