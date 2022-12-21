A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing a power outage in Sullivan Township Wednesday morning.

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 600 Consumers Energy customers near Muskegon are without power Wednesday morning.

According to the Consumer Energy outage map, 647 customers in Sullivan Township are without power. A crew has been assigned to restore power which is expected to be back on around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Muskegon Central Dispatch told New 8 that a truck took down some power lines, causing the power outage.

It is unknown what led to the truck taking down the power lines and if anyone was injured.