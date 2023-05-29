MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers in the Muskegon area are without power after a crash.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows the outage — which is affecting 1,206 customers in portions of Norton Shores, Muskegon and Muskegon Heights — was first reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The utility company estimates power will be restored to affected customers around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the outage map, the power outage was caused by a car crashing into a utility pole.