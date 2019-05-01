Moon Elementary School in Muskegon to close

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A logo of Muskegon Public Schools.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Moon Elementary School will be closed after this school year.

Students who would have attended Moon next year will go to Nelson Elementary School or Oakview Elementary School, according to a press release from Muskegon Public Schools.

“We know this news may be sad for our Moon community. This right-sizing decision to close the campus came as a recommendation from our bond steering committee and was discussed during our recent community town-hall meetings,” said Justin Jennings, Muskegon Public Schools superintendent in a statement.

All of Moon’s teachers will be transferred to Nelson Elementary. Moon principal Okeelah McBride will be an administrator at Muskegon Middle School, according to a press release from the school district.

“Moon Elementary School is our smallest elementary building, and the capacity of Nelson Elementary will be better utilized with the addition of these students. The Moon students in the Phillips Neighborhood will be attending Oakview Elementary School next year,” Jennings said in a prepared statement.

School officials say buses will take the Moon students to Nelson Elementary School or Oakview Elementary School.

Parents with questions about the change should contact Jennings at jjenning@mpsk12.net or 231.720.2004.