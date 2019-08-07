Money from ‘spirit pumps’ donated to W MI schools

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’ve been feeling a little pain at the pump recently, one West Michigan man has come up with a way to help put that ache towards a good cause.

Tracy Sibson, who co-owns three Jack’s Quick Stop BP gas stations throughout Muskegon County, came up with an idea to drum up business and help support area schools.

“We’ve donated to schools in the past,” Sibson said. “BP has let us put images on pumps for a cause. So, we thought we’d put the schools on there and donate.”

Two cents from every gallon of gas sold will be given to six schools, which will decide what to do with the funds.

⛽️ Need some gas? Jack’s Quick Stops across Muskegon County have “spirit pumps” that donate two cents on every dollar to local schools. Check them out tonight at seven @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/fYFOmaTTe7 — Justin Kollar (@kollarjustin) August 7, 2019

One of the schools benefitting from Sibsons’ “spirit pumps” is Muskegon Catholic Central.

President Ken Rasp says he believes the money they help generate will be used towards athletics.

“I think that because it’s been promoted as a spirit-based activity that would probably be the place we would look first because it’s such a huge part of the tradition of Muskegon Catholic,” Rasp said. “What a cool idea. Genius on his part for finding a way to bring business into his store and into his gas station. It’s incredible in the sense that he’s finding ways to give back to the community.”

The other schools represented at the pumps are Holton, Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores, Oakridge and Orchard View.

Sibson says he didn’t have a hard time convincing and of them to get on board.

“I worked mostly with superintendents and athletic directors to set it up the past four months. They were very excited to be on board and be part of this,” Sibson said. “I’ve got a lot of texts over the last week. The pumps have only been up for about six days now, but I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback from everybody.”

Rasp agrees, saying the idea helps make a positive about what is often a daily negative.

“They got to buy gas,” Rasp said. “If they got to buy gas then they might as well get gas at Jack’s Quick Stop and help us and the other schools with two cents a gallon.”