Mona Shores suspends Black Lives Matter resolution

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mona Shores Board of Education voted Monday to suspend a Black Lives Matter resolution.

The resolution originally passed in July in a 6-0 vote.

It affirms the statement “Black Lives Matter” and was a “response to both the current and historically disparate treatment of Black Americans and other minorities”.

The resolution mentioned Norton Shores’ predominantly white population being a result of historic racist housing policies that prevented people of color from residing in and establishing themselves in certain communities.

The document went on to affirm a commitment to creating safe spaces for students of color as well as a curriculum that is diverse and intentionally anti-racist.

News 8 was present for an Aug. 10 virtual Board of Education meeting where numerous parents of Mona Shores students called in to denounce the resolution. Many called it divisive and said that Norton Shores is not a racist community.

On Monday, Superintendent Bill O’Brien submitted a request to suspend the resolution citing heightened gravity of the situation surrounding it.

Additionally, O’Brien requested the board allow him and his team to form a committee of community members to review the resolution. He says he wants that committee to be inclusive and representative of families of color in Norton Shores.

“This recommendation will inform a Board resolution that is truly representative of this community, and is also no longer tied to the political polarization of the current resolution,” said O’Brien in his request. “We will present recommendations that our entire community can get behind and that do not lead people to wrongly infer ties to politically affiliated organizations.”

The board approved the request in a 4-1 vote.

O’Brien says the committee is currently being formed. They plan to present recommendations by the end of the 2020-21 school year.