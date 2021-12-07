Mona Shores student to be charged for making threats via social media

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Mona Shores student will soon be charged for making threats on social media.

After an investigation by authorities, the Norton Shores Police Department was able to uncover the source of the threat made against the school last week. Officials determined that the student created a social media account and sent the threatening post because “he did not want to go to school.”

The charges that the student faces have not been released. The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said that the student will also face disciplinary actions from the school district.

The prosecutor’s office said that it “appears that similar threats distributed in other Muskegon County schools were edited posts from this original threat.”

Task Force investigators are continuing to work to find the source of those edits.