NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — The beloved Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will be back in two weeks.

Performances are scheduled at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Each night will have performances at 7 p.m., plus there will be a 3 p.m. show on Dec. 3.

The Singing Christmas Tree showcases 160 Mona Shores High School choir singers on a 67-foot tree-shaped steel scaffold illuminated with thousands of LED lights. The 50-member Mona Shores High School orchestra performs the music.

Director Shawn Lawton described it as “a project that brings together a large and diverse group of young people, along with their parents who volunteer their time to the project, and the community at large that continues to show their support.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Frauenthal Center website or by calling 231.727.8001. There is also a free dress rehearsal on Nov. 29, but that also requires a ticket.