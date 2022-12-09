NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Mona Shores Public Schools announced that all schools will be closed on Friday.

According to the school’s website, many staff members are out sick and there aren’t enough staff to fill the classrooms.

The statement states that there will still be after-school events, weekend events, childcare and preschool, including the high school’s snowcoming dance.

A new date has been set for the Sailor celebration at Mona Shores Middle School on Dec. 16.

All schools and high-touch areas will be deep cleaned during the closure, according to the district.