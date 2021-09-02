Mona Shores offering $2,500 bonus to new bus drivers

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A school district in western Michigan is offering a large bonus to new bus drivers.

It’s one of the most lucrative sweeteners among districts desperate to get people behind the wheel.

Mona Shores in Muskegon County says new drivers would get an extra $2,500 after 90 days. The district also is offering a $500 finder’s fee to employees who recommend a successful new hire.

Lansing is offering unlimited public bus passes or monthly $25 gas cards to families.

In Ann Arbor, a contractor says starting hourly pay for drivers is more than $22 with bonuses ranging from $500 to $1,000.