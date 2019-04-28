Mona Shores grad to sign with Buffalo Bills

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Tyree Jackson running a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Buffalo, NY. (WOOD) — Former Mona Shores and University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is reportedly set to sign an undrafted rookie free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.

He was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft this weekend.

Jackson finished his college career with the Bulls throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 49 touchdowns. He decided to leave college early to take a shot at the NFL.



Jackson played high school football at Mona Shores High School in Norton Shores.