Mona Shores grad to sign with Buffalo Bills

Posted: Apr 27, 2019 08:46 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 08:46 PM EDT

Buffalo, NY. (WOOD) — Former Mona Shores and University of Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson is reportedly set to sign an undrafted rookie free agent contract with the Buffalo Bills.

He was not selected in the 2019 NFL draft this weekend.

Jackson finished his college career with the Bulls throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 49 touchdowns. He decided to leave college early to take a shot at the NFL.

Jackson played high school football at Mona Shores High School in Norton Shores. 

