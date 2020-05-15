Muskegon Heights mom accused of abusing baby, stabbing husband

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Heights mother has been arrested after police say she injured an 11-month-old baby and stabbed her husband.

Police responded to the 2900 block of 7th Street near W. Columbia Aveue around 12:30 a.m. Friday after getting a 911 call from the father in the home, who reported that a baby had been assaulted.

Officers got to the scene and struggled with the 39-year-old suspect.

“When we got there the lady was very, very irate and began to resist the police officers,” Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas told News 8. “They had to subdue the lady.”

Officers then discovered that an 11-month-old baby girl had been injured. She was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids because of the severity of her condition.

“The baby has multiple bruises about the shoulders and the head,” Thomas said, adding the child had a fractured skull.

The suspect’s husband, the father of the child, was also injured. Police say the suspect stabbed him in the back because of some type of disagreement about the television in the home. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Thomas said there was no known history of abuse at the home and no other children in the home when officers arrived. He said the husband reported that the suspect had been behaving erratically for a couple of days before Friday morning’s arrest.

The assault is a part of an upward trend in domestic violence “since this pandemic hit,” Thomas said. Specifically, he said assaults involving parents and children are increasing.

“That’s the biggest crime we’ve got going on right now. … Everything else has decreased,” Thomas said. “They are destroying each other and this pandemic is helping them do it.”

Police did not release the suspect’s name as she had not yet been arraigned. She faces charges including felonious assault, first degree child abuse, and resisting and opposing police officers, Thomas said.