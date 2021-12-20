Middle school student charged with threatening to shoot up CA school

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a middle school student at Oakridge Public Schools is facing charges in connection to a threat made against a school in California.

The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office said charges have been forwarded to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office after the suspect made threats over social media to buy a gun to shoot up an unnamed school in California.

The suspect has only been identified as a middle school student at Oakridge Public Schools, east of Muskegon.

It’s unknown what charges the juvenile faces but the sheriff’s office said the suspect will also be facing school disciple, including expulsion.

The sheriff’s office noted no other students were involved in the threat and there Is no immediate threat to any school.