GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It is already known as Michigan’s Smallest Bar, but The Peoples Cider Company Muskegon is still awaiting its liquor license.

The bar has been able to sell nonalcoholic drinks, but it has been a challenge to bring in enough customers.

The seasonal business is located in Muskegon’s Chalet business district on Western Avenue near First Street, according to owner Jason Lummen.

The business has drawn a lot of attention and excitement from future customers.

“For the entirety of the month of June, we’ve been operating a slushy stand while we wait for our liquor license,” Lummen said.

Navigating state liquor laws is nothing new for The Peoples Cider Company.

“This is the third time through this process for us, as far as this is an offsite bar of our existing winery. This is the third time we’ve done this and the last two times it has never taken longer than two months,” Lummen said.

“Everyone’s frustrated that it’s not open yet. You know I have (a) customer base that (has) been looking forward to it,” Lummen said.

The business is not sure what is causing the longer turnaround but thinks it may be the state is busy dealing with a lot of applications.

“I don’t think there’s anything specific about our project that has held it up — or at least that hasn’t been shared with me if that is the case — but no, it seems to be progressing through. It’s going through all the steps. I just think that they’re just dealing with a workload,” Lummen said.

The Peoples Cider Company is looking forward to serving its product to customers in the bar that has only three seats inside and an inside capacity of seven, including employees.

“We’re a very small business. We do not have deep pockets. That’s been kind of our thing through, but not every bar is a multimillion-dollar project. We invested all the business savings into this thing and … we are thin right now,” Lummen said.

Once the application makes its way to the Liquor Control Commission the process would move quickly.

“If it were to be voted on by the liquor commission and approved, we would have it as little as, in as little as two days after that,” Lummen said.

A spokesperson for the Liquor Control Commission said it will probably be another week or two before the license application is considered.