MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — “Michigan’s Smallest Bar” started serving alcoholic drinks Friday.

The Peoples Cider Co. Muskegon opened in June, but it had only been serving nonalcoholic drinks while it awaited approval for its liquor license.

Last week, the Liquor Control Commission voted to authorize the license, but the bar still couldn’t serve alcohol until the document arrived.

The Peoples Cider Co. Muskegon only has three seats inside, with a total capacity of seven — including employees.

It’s located in the seasonal Chalet business district on Western Avenue near First Street.

During the summer, the bar is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.