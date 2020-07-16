Michigan’s Adventure water park reopens with precautions

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Though the amusement area will be closed the rest of the year, the water park at Michigan’s Adventure is now open to the public starting Friday.

People going to WildWater Adventure will be greeted with new health and safety protocols.

Enhanced screenings and limited guests are just a couple of the precautions the park’s taking to restore some normalcy this summer.

“It’s just like you’re going to Meijer,” said Amber Vallejo of Muskegon. “You hand sanitize before you come, you wear masks to protect yourself. It was really easy; everyone was super nice.”

A reminder to social distance at Michigan Adventures on July 16, 2020.

All guests will start their day at the park with a temperature reading at the thermal imaging tent. Unless you’re in a pool or waiting in line for an attraction, masks be worn.

All of that aside, the place is still overflowing with enthusiasm.

“The kids are super excited about it,” Vallejo said. “They’re so ready to get out of the house and actually do more things.”

Related Content Reservations required as Michigan’s Adventure water park reopens Video

Guests will be allowed to enter in a controlled capacity, though park management would not specify the exact number of people allowed.

“Our guests, just like everyone, realize that it’s important to keep our guests safe, our neighbors safe, and we feel like our guests are going to comply with that. And if they don’t, they’ll be gently reminded,” said Laure Bollenbach, director of marketing for Michigan’s Adventure.

Season pass holders were allowed in a day early, acting as a test run for the public access.

And the park hopes that the public can stimulate the local economy a bit.

A reminder to social distance at Michigan Adventures on July 16, 2020.

“We’re hoping that also benefits the campgrounds, the restaurants in the area, gas stations,” she said. “And also, the people that live here will be able to get out in the community and do a little more.”

As long as it’s open, more than a hundred seasonal jobs will stay filled.

“I think for some people in our community, this is super important,” Bollenbach said. “I think it’s optimistic. Maybe things can get back to normal sometime soon.”

And they plan to keep the good times coming most Thursdays through Sundays until Labor Day.

“We are super excited to be here,” Vallejo said. “They haven’t been here in a couple of years, so we’re excited to get the summer finally started.”

And tickets must be purchased in advance of your visit, which can be done online.