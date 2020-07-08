Reservations required as Michigan’s Adventure water park reopens

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The water park at Michigan’s Adventure will reopen next week.

Season passholders can get in to WildWater Adventure north of Muskegon starting July 16 and the water park will open to everyone the following day. You’ll have to reserve your spot in advance online or via the park’s new app. Registrations began Wednesday.

The park is implementing what it called “stringent” safety protocols, including an online health screening 24 hours before your visit, temperatures checks upon entry and mask requirements. It has laid out 6-foot social distancing markers, added hand sanitizer stations and increased cleaning.

“We feel very good about the protocols we’ve put into place,” park spokesperson Laure Bollenbach told News 8.

With only one park open, the cost of a daily ticket has dropped to $27. A season pass, extended through next year, is $101.

The amusement park at Michigan’s Adventure will remain closed through the summer.