Michigan’s Adventure to add Camp Snoopy rides for kids

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A hot spot for kids at Cedar Point is coming to Michigan’s Adventure.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Group announced plans Thursday to expand the Muskegon County amusement park with a new “Camp Snoopy” area.

The “Peanuts”-themed space will feature five family-friendly attractions including the Woodstock Express rollercoaster, Beagle Scout Lookout hot air balloon ride, Mud Buggies ride, Camp Bus ride and Trail Blazers track ride.

Visitors to Camp Snoopy can also relax in shaded seating areas or climb the new Beagle Scout Acres play structure.

The new Camp Snoopy area is expected to open next spring. Michigan’s Adventure opens for the 2020 season in May, but passes for the next season are already available and include unlimited visits for the remainder of the 2019 season.