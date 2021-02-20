Michigan’s Adventure outlines new rides, plans for 2021

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Adventure is getting ready to open both of its Muskegon County amusement parks for the first time since the pandemic gripped Michigan.

The amusement park plans to welcome its first visitors of the season on May 29.

When the doors open, so will a new attraction: Camp Snoopy. It features six family-friendly rides and play spaces, including Camp Bus, Beagle Scout Lookout, Pig Pen’s Mud Buddies, Peanuts Trailblazers and Woodstock Express and Beagle Scout Acres.

Michigan’s Adventure spokesperson Laure Bollenbach calls it a “fantastic addition to our park.”

A courtesy rendering shows Camp Snoopy at Michigan’s Adventure. (Michigan’s Adventure)

A photo provided by Michigan’s Adventure shows one of the new rides at Camp Snoopy inside the park.

Michigan’s Adventure plans to honor all 2020 passes through the 2021 season, as well as any add-ons hopeful visitors purchased last year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests back in 2021. We continue to monitor state guidelines and work with industry and government officials to ensure our reopening plan meets all required health and safety regulations,” Bollenbach added.

Last year, state mandates aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 also prevented Michigan’s Adventure from opening its main park. In July, the amusement park opened WildWater Adventure with restrictions and health guidelines in place.

While a new executive order threatened to shut down the water park just weeks after it opened, the attraction kept operating for the rest of its shortened season.

Michigan’s Adventure plans to extend last year’s health and safety protocol into this year. That means guests must do the following:

Reserve a spot at the park online to maintain capacity restrictions;

Complete a pre-visit health screening declaration a day before their park visit;

Agree to a touchless temperature screening before entering the park;

Wear face masks and follow social distancing markers throughout Michigan’s Adventure, including waterpark lines.

The park has also pledged to:

Limit contact between visitors and employees;

Step up cleaning, including additional sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other “busy areas”;

Add hand sanitizing stations;

Limit park capacity.

As opening day nears and the pandemic evolves, Michigan’s Adventure encourages guests to check for park updates on its website at https://www.miadventure.com/park-update.