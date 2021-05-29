Michigan’s Adventure opens for the season

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Adventure opened for the season Saturday.

New this year is “Camp Snoopy,” a kids’ area which includes five new family rides.

Its water park, WildWater Adventure, will open on Saturday, June 19.

Guests who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks indoors, and are encouraged to wear them outdoors. There are also social distancing guidelines in place throughout the park.

To buy tickets, and to find more information on COVID-19 protocols, go to the park’s website.

The park is still hiring. To apply, go to miadventure.com/jobs.