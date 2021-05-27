Michigan’s Adventure, Cedar Point shorten park hours, ramp up worker recruiting

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Visitors will have fewer days to enjoy Cedar Point and Michigan’s Adventure this summer compared to typical seasons as they handle a worker shortage and gauge demand.

Michigan’s Adventure will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays this year, although its operating calendar could further change, according to sales and marketing director Laure Bollenbach. The Muskegon County amusement park was open daily every summer before the pandemic, which forced Michigan’s Adventure to close its amusement park and limit hours when its waterpark reopened last summer.

“Our goal is to strike the appropriate balance between our operating calendar and the anticipated demand from our guests,” she stated in a Thursday email to News 8.

A week after opening, Cedar Point announced last week its parks would be closed for “select days” in June. The Sandusky, Ohio, park said it would reach out to visitors who bought tickets or booked an overnight stay for the affected dates.

Both attractions owned by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company said finding employees “has been a challenge.”

Bollenbach said Michigan’s Adventure responded by ramping up recruiting and ensuring it has competitive benefits and wages, which start as high as $14 an hour. Cedar Point said it had doubled hourly wages to $20, in addition to a $500 seasonal signing bonus and complimentary tickets for workers’ family and friends.

While Michigan’s Adventure is scheduled to open Saturday, it’s still hiring for a variety of positions for food service, rides, the water park and other departments. The park encourages those interested to apply at https://jobs.cedarfair.com/our-parks/michigans-adventure/.

Michigan’s Adventure plans to open its water park, WildWater Adventure, on June 19.