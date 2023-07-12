MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the 94th year for what’s known as the Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition.

Artists from across the state are invited to submit their work to the Muskegon Museum of Art.

News 8 talked with the museum’s director of collections and exhibitions, Art Martin, about the exhibition.

Artists must be 18 or older to enter and currently live in Michigan. They will be able to submit two original works of art before the submission deadline of July 21.

The Best of Show prizewinner will receive $1500, the artist who comes in second place will receive $1,000 and third place winner will get $750.

You can find a link to sign up online. For rules and more information, visit the Muskegon Art Museum website.