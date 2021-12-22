Mercy Health Muskegon receiving 17-person medical support team from federal government

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s request for additional staffing for Mercy Health Muskegon has been granted by the federal government.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the federal government will be sending a 17-person medical team to support Mercy Health’s doctors as nurses as they treat COVID-19 and other patients.

“As the Omicron variant quickly becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 across the United States, I am grateful to our federal partners for their continued support that is providing much-needed relief to Michigan’s hospitals and health care personnel,” Whitmer said.

The additional staffing team will start on Dec. 30 and include registered nurses, a doctor and other health care workers. The team is expected to provide support for the next 30 days, MDHHS said.

“We are very grateful for the additional support from the state and federal levels to provide essential support for our care staff as they are in the midst of this fourth surge in Michigan,” Gary Allore, president of Mercy Health Muskegon, said. “COVID-19 has put our frontline staff under the most extreme conditions, but their unwavering commitment to the safety and health of all members of our community holds true. We need everyone’s collective help to emerge out of this pandemic together.”

MDHHS is reminding Michiganders to carefully consider where they seek health care.

“A primary care office, virtual visit or urgent care may be the best choice as hospital and emergency departments are experiencing high demand. However, for emergency conditions such as stroke symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing, significant injury or uncontrolled bleeding, Michiganders should still seek emergency care,” MDHHS said in a press release.

As of Dec. 20, 3,944 Michiganders are hospitalized for COVID-19.