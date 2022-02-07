Mercy Health Muskegon hospital workers threaten picketing

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Service Employees International Union hospital workers at Trinity Health’s Mercy Health Hospital have voted nearly unanimously in favor of picketing if an agreement isn’t reached regarding pay, safe staffing and better working conditions.

The answer of if workers begin a picket depends on how negotiations progress this week, the union said.

“We were overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from members who braved the global pandemic and the freezing temperatures to vote in high numbers. This near-unanimous vote is extremely rare, and it demonstrates that Mercy workers are united and ready to take action. What happens next depends on whether Trinity agrees to a fair contract that will address the staffing crisis at Mercy and allow us to take care of our patients and our community,” Sherrie Samp, Medical Technologist II for 30 years at Mercy Health, said in a press release.

Negotiations will continue this week as SEIU works to reach an agreement with all three bargaining units.

Mercy Health says it has been working on a new contract with the union since February 2021. The health care workers gave a Jan. 31 deadline before they would take further actions.