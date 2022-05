MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A hospital in Muskegon is under lockdown.

Mercy Health Mercy Campus, located at 1500 E Sherman Boulevard near US-31 in Muskegon, is on lockdown, a Mercy Health spokesperson told News 8.

It is not yet known why the hospital is on lockdown.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.