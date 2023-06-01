EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a medical emergency may have caused a deadly car crash northeast of Wolf Lake Thursday morning.
The crash happened on Maple Island Road near Sullivan Road in Egelston Township, Michigan State Police said.
Police said the driver, a 64-year-old man from Muskegon, is believed to have a medical emergency, at which point his SUV went off the road and hit a mailbox and then a tree. He died at the scene.
Police did not release his name.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call MSP at 616.866.4411.