EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fish hatchery that will raise Atlantic salmon is expected to break ground in Muskegon in October.

According to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Atlantis Fish Company will build on 90 acres of land in the area of Maple Island Road and Apple Avenue in Egleston Township, which it acquired from the Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center. It is expected to have its first fish harvest in late 2026.

The company will raise around 2,500 metric tons worth of fish each year. There will be two main buildings on the property. The first will house two tanks with recirculating aquaculture systems, which simulate natural conditions for the fish while maintaining good water quality. The second will house a hatchery.

The MEDC on Tuesday approved the business funding the recirculating aquaculture systems with $100 million in private bonds.

The business is expected to create around 35 full-time jobs.