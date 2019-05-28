MDOT closing flooded BR US-31 near White Lake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — Record flooding on the lakeshore is forcing the Michigan Department of Transportation to shut down a traffic lifeline between Montague and Whitehall: Business Route US-31, also known as Thompson and Dowling streets.

The Muskegon County Road Commission issued lane restrictions for the water-covered connector earlier this month. At that time, the commission said water over the roadway was as deep as 8 inches in some places, but the infrastructure was still sound.

Road officials are blaming the brutal winter and heavy spring rains for the flooding. MDOT suspects higher water levels on Lake Michigan are pushing back water into White Lake, causing it to spill over its banks.

MDOT is working on posting detour signs. It's unclear when US-31 may reopen.