MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A prison inmate died after fighting with another inmate at the Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Wednesday.

Prison officials have identified him as Zachary Daniel Luttrull. His family has been notified.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says Luttrull went into another inmate’s cell around 8 p.m. It said the two had a fight. Prison officials say the two later started to fight again in a communal bathroom. Luttrull left and then came back and continued to fight.

He then went to the officer station for help. MDOC says prison staff started to give him first aid until an ambulance came. Authorities say he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

MDOC said the other inmate was detained and they recovered a weapon. Michigan State Police is investigating.

“Our hope is this leads to a criminal prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” an MDOC spokesperson said in a release.