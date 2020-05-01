MCC’s Lakeshore Fitness Center permanently closed

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Community College’s Lakeshore Fitness Center is permanently closed.

The college’s Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to immediately close the facility during a special, online meeting on Friday. The board also voted to explore alternatives for future ownership of the center.

The facility had stopped operating on March 19 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say the center has been a financial challenge since the college purchased it in 2015 from the Muskegon Family YMCA for $1.17 million. The purchase was a part of a community health initiative that included the 2017 construction of an on-campus health and wellness center.

The college used its own assets, and none of the bond issue funds to buy the building. The sale allowed the YMCA to pay off its debt, MCC said.

MCC says in the past five years, it has invested more than $2.5 million in the acquisition of the building, repairs and equipment along with another $2.5 million in operating losses.

A committee was created to try to find long-term options, but couldn’t find a feasible plan, according to a news release.

The college says it’s contacting the center’s members about refunds and options available to them at MCC’s on-campus center.