MCC to host town hall on Michigan Reconnect Program

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re 25 or older and looking to advance your skills, Muskegon Community College is hosting a town hall Thursday night about its Michigan Reconnect Program.

The program helps pay for training for those eligible to seek or earn a certificate in a skilled trade or an associate degree. It covers tuition costs after all other financial aid is applied.

Applicants must be 25 years old or older when they apply and have been a Michigan resident for at least one year. They also need to have a high school diploma and not yet have an associate or bachelor’s degree.

Stephanie Briggs, the director of admissions for Muskegon Community College, says it’s never too late to make a fresh start.

“It’s super important because a lot of people may have started college and things happened, life happened, right? They may have had families or kids or whatever the case may be, and they weren’t able to finish,” said Briggs. “This opportunity gives them a chance to come back and actually finish that degree or start a degree.”

The town hall will take place on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Zoom.