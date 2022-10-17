MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A musical coming to the Muskegon Community College theater is providing a ‘super happy’ take on mental health.

Later this month, the college’s theater department is presenting “A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).” It’s described as a feel-good musical comedy that touches on serious topics like mental illness and depression.

Les Rodrick, to the college’s theater instructor, spoke with News 8 about the themes of the play and why it’s so important to shine a light on this subject.

“Mental health is something that for a number of years was very taboo, people didn’t talk about it at all. Thankfully people are talking about it more,” Rodrick said. “October is actually mental health awareness month, so it paired really nicely with the Ah Fest theme, which was wellness.”

He said they didn’t want to “brow beat” the theme.

“We didn’t want to overly push it. We wanted it to be accessible, digestible and not feel like it was too heavy-handed,” he said. “Telling it in a way that is light, that is with some music, that does touch into something very honest, but is something that is along with entertainment and kind of enjoyability. It makes it something that is digestible and fun. So that makes it kind of palatable and kind of a fresh take on the topic.”

“A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)” is being performed at the Overbrook Theater at Muskegon Community College on Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 dollars for the public and $10 for MCC students and staff.

A content warning has been issued about the show because it does contain sensitive topics such as depression and suicide. There will be a talk back about mental health issues following each performance led by MCC counselors and the cast.

More information can be found at muskegoncc.edu.