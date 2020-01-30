Man won’t face jail time in WWII museum theft case

A surveillance image posted by USS LST 393 Veterans Museum shows the man police want to talk to in connection to the Aug. 3 thefts. (USS LST 393 Veterans Museum/Facebook)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stealing several artifacts from a western Michigan museum that’s housed on a World War II-era warship has pleaded guilty to trespassing and won’t face jail time.

Sixty-two-year-old John Zaputil had been charged with felony theft for allegedly taking about a dozen items, including medals and lapel pins, from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon last August.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to trespassing, a misdemeanor.

All of the stolen items have been returned. Authorities said Zaputil is from Iowa, but had been staying at a local hotel before the thefts.