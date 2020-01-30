Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Man won’t face jail time in WWII museum theft case

Muskegon County

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
security image of man walking on LST 393

A surveillance image posted by USS LST 393 Veterans Museum shows the man police want to talk to in connection to the Aug. 3 thefts. (USS LST 393 Veterans Museum/Facebook)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stealing several artifacts from a western Michigan museum that’s housed on a World War II-era warship has pleaded guilty to trespassing and won’t face jail time.

Sixty-two-year-old John Zaputil had been charged with felony theft for allegedly taking about a dozen items, including medals and lapel pins, from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon last August.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to trespassing, a misdemeanor.

All of the stolen items have been returned. Authorities said Zaputil is from Iowa, but had been staying at a local hotel before the thefts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 