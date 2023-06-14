GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man who investigators say recorded the sexual abuse of children and shared the images online was sentenced this week to three decades in federal prison.

Tyler Scott-Monroe Ridge received 25 years for sexual exploitation of children and five years for distribution of child pornography.

“Ridge has an admitted sexual interest in children…” federal prosecutors wrote in court documents. “His pedophilia is exacerbated by his methamphetamine addiction.”

A co-defendant, Willow Marie Braspenning, was sentenced in May to more than a decade in prison.

The pair came on police radar in February 2021 when an undercover officer received child pornography online that led to Ridge. The IP address involved also led investigators to Braspenning’s home in Muskegon.

Ridge, 25, and Braspenning, 21, had previously dated, court records show.

In an interview with FBI agents in August 2022, Braspenning admitted to sexually abusing children, both alone and with Ridge, according to court documents. Some of the assaults were recorded. Ridge also admitted to sexually abusing children, recording the abuse and sharing the child porn, court records show.

“Ridge admitted he was into both boys and girls,” according to a criminal complaint.

Court records indicate the victims include a girl who was about 14 years old and a boy who was about 2.

“He video recorded himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl and provided her methamphetamine in exchange for sex,” an assistant U.S. attorney wrote in asking the court to reject a motion for leniency. “He induced her into producing child pornography when she was only 13 years old.”

In addition to prison, a federal judge in Grand Rapids this week ordered Ridge to pay a $10,000 penalty and spend 10 years on federal probation once he is released.